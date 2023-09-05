Yahaya Bello approves 100% increase in Corps members’ allowance

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State, has authorised a 100 percent increase in the allowance for National Youth duty Corps (NYSC) volunteers who have been assigned to Kogi State for their required one-year duty.

The Governor authorised the increase taking into account the current economic situation and the overall significance of the NYSC programme to the growth of the nation and the state.

On Tuesday, he gave a speech at the NYSC concluding ceremony for the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 at the State Orientation Camp in Asanya, Kogi State’s Kabba Bunu Local Government Area where he urged private sector companies to put their employees’ wellbeing first and announced a grant of N37.7 million as logistical support for the Youth Corps members as they relocate to their different sites of primary assignments.

Read also: NYSC DG tasks corps members on community development projects

He also urged the corps members to behave properly, embrace the idea of “One Nigeria,” and respect every citizen as a fellow Nigerian, regardless of their ethnicity or religious beliefs.

He challenged them to work hard, be dedicated, understanding, and diligent throughout their service years since these traits would equip them to face obstacles when their service was complete.

Adebimpe Williams, the state’s NYSC coordinator, was praised by the governor for the NYSC camp’s overall infrastructural improvement.

He also promised to give other development demands the attention they deserve.

Read also: Gunmen kidnap eight NYSC members on their way to camp

Williams and Idris Musa, commissioner for youths and sports, praised Yahaya Bello for his administration’s continued support of the initiative.

In addition, they underlined the value of good conduct at the corps members’ primary assignments, emphasising that absence from a Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) remained a serious infraction that the scheme strongly opposed and that would result in harsh disciplinary action. 1888 corps members in total, including 977 men and 911 women, were sent to Kogi State.