NYSC DG tasks corps members on community development projects

Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, director general of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has charged Corps members to harness their academic knowledge, skills and passion to provide solutions to the challenges facing their host communities.

Ahmed stated this in his address to corps members at the NYSC Oyo State Orientation Camp in Iseyin, urging them to contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities.

He also promised the effective implementation of his five point policy thrust that would overhaul the NYSC for greater performance. The DG added that the scheme has been interfacing with state governors for the provision of permanent orientation camps with modern facilities.

Read also: Why we fault CBN on naira swap policy – Lawan

“We have many states that have actually made their camps comfortable for corps members and we will continue to talk to other state governors to improve the facilities in their camps”, he said.

He advised corps members to maintain personal security as he assured that the scheme would continue to strengthen its partnership with all security agencies.

Speaking on the forthcoming elections, the DG encouraged corps members to participate actively adding that.

In his welcome remarks, Odoba Oche, Oyo State Coordinator, NYSC, said all the registered 1,106 corps members, consisting of 565 males and 541 females are well-behaved and have acclimatised to the regimented camp life.