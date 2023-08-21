Gunmen kidnap eight NYSC members on their way to camp

Gunmen kidnap eight National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members along a highway in Zamfara on Saturday.
According to Premium Times, the corps members were on their way to Sokoto State via Zamfara State, where they were participating in the mandatory national service, when their bus, operated by AKTC, was stopped along the highway in Zamfara.
They stated that 11 corps members were present, but three of them managed to get away from the gunmen.
Apart from the eight corps members, the driver of the bus was also abducted, he said.
“ The corps members were offloaded (from the bus) and taken into the bush,” he said. “The police have recovered the bus.”
“They left here (Uyo) on Friday, and slept over in Abuja. It was when they were proceeding to Sokoto that they were kidnapped,” Premium Times reported.
At approximately 9:14 a.m. on Sunday, Malachy Blessed, a Facebook user, revealed in a post that one of the kidnapped corps members was Emmanuel Esudue, an alumnus of Akwa Ibom State University’s Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering.
The phone number of the corps member, according to him, has not been reachable since Thursday.
Betty Udofia has been recognised as another victim.
Edidiong Richard, a Facebook user, claimed that the kidnappers had gotten in touch with Ms. Udofia’s parents and were requesting a ransom of N4 million.
O8O 8271 2224 }
O8O 8271 2224 }
!!!!GREETINGS!!!it’s legal approve by the federal government of Nigerian opportunity to get a car at minimum price
Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
priceE.G
GOLF3= N250,000,, (DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
GOLF4= N300.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA BIG DADDY= N500.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA MATRIX= N600.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA SPIDER= N950k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA MUSCLE #850,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HIACE BUS= N900k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HILUX= N1m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA EVIL SPIRIT= N600.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
DINNER TRUCK= N900k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA ACCORD= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA AVALON= N800.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA COROLLA= N550.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
COASTA BUS= N3.5M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA VENZA N1,600,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS IS250 1, 000,000.00(DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS IS350 1.300,000.00(DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS RX350= N2.,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS RX330= N1m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS GL470 N2.5m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS ES330 #950,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS ES350 1,300,000. (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
RANGE ROVER SPORT 2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
RANGE ROVER EVOGUE 3.0M (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ GLK 2.8M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ ML350 #1.9M (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ CLS 2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
ACURA ZDX 1,300,000. (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
ACURA MDX 1.2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
TIPER= N3.5M,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER= N950.000,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA AVENSIS= N650.000,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA PRADO= N1.3m,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA SEINNA= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ c300= N1.8m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
NISSAN PATHFENDER= N850.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA RAV4= N700.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA PILOT= N850.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
RANGE ROVER= N3.M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LAND ROVER-JEEP= N1. 8M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA PICNIC= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
AND A LOT OF CARS ARE AVAILABLE PLEASE CONTACT #No_O8O 8271 2224 }