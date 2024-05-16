Emirates to announce flight resumption in matter of days, says Keyamo after meeting UAE ambassador

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development Tuesday met with UAE Ambassador Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi in Abuja.

The minister said the envoy delivered a correspondence from Emirates Airline confirming a date for the resumption of flights to Nigeria.

“I paid a working visit to the Ambassador of the UAE to Nigeria, His Excellency, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi at the UAE Embassy in Abuja,” Keyamo wrote on X. “He handed me a correspondence from the Emirates Airline indicating a definite date of their resumption of flights to Nigeria. That date will be formally announced by Emirates Airlines in a matter of days”

Read also: Emirates concludes plans to resume flights to Nigeria before June – Minister

Last month, Keyamo, announced that Emirates concluded plans to resume flight operations to Nigeria before June, 2024.

Keyamo said that he had received a letter from Emirates on the return of the carrier.