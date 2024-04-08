Emirates concludes plans to resume flights to Nigeria before June – Minister

Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development has announced that Emirates has concluded plans to resume flight operations to Nigeria before June, 2024.

Keyamo disclosed this on Arise Tv on Monday, stating that he had received a letter from Emirates on the return of the carrier.

He however noted that the first announcement in October last year over the proposed resolution of the face-off between both nations was not fake news but was ‘hasty’.

“Emirates flight resumption is almost happening. I just received a letter from Emirates. The letter is on my phone now. They are ready to come back. They will announce the date because to restart a route, they have to get an aircraft for that route.”

“I am announcing to Nigerians for the first time; that I just received a letter from Emirates now. The letter is with me. I have a hard copy thanking you for all the efforts we made. Mr. President was the showman here. He was the one who pushed for it. He made my job easy because he went there, and had a diplomatic shuttle to resolve all the issues.

“That was why I said the last announcement was hasty and not fake news. They will announce the date for their next flight. We have received a letter confirming that all the issues have been resolved and prepared to start coming back. It may be before June.”

Emirates in 2022 suspended flight operations to Nigeria — for the second time in the year – over its inability to repatriate its revenue trapped in the country.