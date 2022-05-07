WOTC Magazine to launch fashion fund for aspiring brands

Women of the City (WOTC) Magazine, a magazine for women in business, said it has perfected plans to launch a fashion fund to support aspiring fashion brands.

The launch, which will take place during the second edition of WOTC Fashion Week, one of London’s biggest shows for women, will also give women a platform to showcase their talents.

The WOTC Fashion Week will also see the launch of an art exhibition for female artists and a fund of £10,000 will be launched in collaboration with WOTC’s ‘Woman of the Year’ and Marine Tanguy, founder of MTArt Agency.

Phadria Prendergast, editor-in-chief of WOTC Magazine, who is notable for being the first to use her platform to bring other editors into one room, has also been championing the WOTC Fashion Week.

Prendergast has brought together Trish Halpin, former editor-in-chief of Marie Claire Magazine; Alexandra Shulman, former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, who was the longest-servicing editor of the publication as well as editors like Lorraine Candy and Toni-Blaze of Wonderland on the magazine’s glossy front covers.

Prendergast, who in the last two years has been breaking barriers, said she is determined to do more. She has worked with the British Fashion Council featuring Caroline Rush, its CEO, and Marigay McKee, former Harrods fashion director, and Saks president.

Prendergast’s diverse experience and contacts have positioned her to support the world’s most talented creatives, particularly focusing on those from underrepresented and underprivileged backgrounds.

In her early 20s, working for YOOX Net-a-Porter Group across their three global channels NET-A-PORTER, she generated a million in revenue, and the same ambitious sales strategy reflects at WOTC Magazine which grossed a million in fewer than two years.

Prendergast moved to the UK at age of 7 from Jamaica where she was born and grew up in Waltham Forest. She has the ambition to help two million women by 2023.