Workers day: INEC assures Nigeria of freer, more credible polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has joined other Nigerians to celebrate all workers on the special occasion and anniversary of the 2022 International Workers’ Day.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC Chairman in a message to Nigerian workers said the commission would continue to put in place sustainable measures to improve the welfare and professional capacity of its workers.

Yakubu assured the nation that the commission will spare no effort in ensuring that elections conducted by it continue to get better, freer, fairer, more credible and more inclusive.

“It is an established fact that Nigerian workers have contributed immensely and tirelessly to our country’s stability and economic development over the years despite the myriad of challenges.

“The Commission appreciates the support and understanding it has received and continues to receive from workers as it implements reforms of the electoral system, such as the expansion of voter access to polling units, continuous voter registration, deployment of appropriate technology, the conduct of numerous off-cycle elections, bye-elections and the on-going preparations for the 2023 general election,” he said.