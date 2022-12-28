Wonderland: Incident was not reported to our officials – Management

Wonderland Lagos on Tuesday responded to claims that a fun-seeker was electrocuted at its facility on December 26.

A statement by Ezekiel Adamu, the co-founder, revealed that those involved in the incident did not report to the authorities at the fun centre.

Lagos State Government had immediately ordered the closure and suspension of activities at the children’s section of the event centre on Monday.

These developments are coming after the circulation of a video whereby a parent made a complaint about their experience at wonderland Park in Lagos, concerning an open wire incident.

In the statement, Adamu explained that prior to the launch of Wonderland Lagos, risk assessments were conducted by Lagos State before being given a go-ahead for the entertainment city to begin to function, adding that the safety of everyone who visits or works at the park is of the utmost priority to then.

“For this reason, safety precautions are taken very seriously with regular safety checks to ensure that all vendors adhere to the rules, regulations and safety policies,” he stated.

This is also as he reiterated their commitment to providing a safe and fun environment for families.

He insisted that the incident in question was not reported to Wonderland officials and was only made apparent on a viral post on social media.

The management of the Park had earlier informed the press that swift action was immediately implemented following the social media post to review all the procedures in place alongside ongoing investigations on the incident.

“We can assure the public that no lives have been lost at Wonderland Lagos, our safety policies are intact, the safety and leisure of our customers is our topmost priority, and we are working with all of our vendors as well as Lagos State, to ensure that Wonderland Lagos is a safe space for all of our children and families.”

“At the heart of Wonderland Lagos’ mission is to provide leisure, play and culture to children of all ages. Safe parks and play areas are essential towards building lasting memories and experiences, and we remain committed towards providing this, He added.

“The management of the park have requested for the Lagos State Government to conduct another risk assessment. The park will be safely reopened for the public pending the approval and passing of the facility,” the stated added.