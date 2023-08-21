BusinessDay

Women’s World Cup: Olga Carmona, Spain’s goal scorer loses father

Olga

Olga Carmona, a star for Spain, learned that her father had passed away just after she had scored the game-winning goal in the World Cup final, according to the Daily Star.

The full-back’s first-half goal made all the difference in the final, which Spain won 1-0 over England’s Lionesses.

But when she went back to the dressing room after the trophy hoist, she experienced a personal tragedy.

The Spanish Football Federation issued a statement that said, “The RFEF deeply regrets to report the passing of Olga Carmona’s father. After the World Cup final, the player received the tragic news.

Read also: Spain edge out England to win Women’s World Cup

“We send our most sincere hugs to Olga & her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football.”Late on Sunday night, she finally spoke up about the passing, writing: “And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started.“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”

1 Comment
