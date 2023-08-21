Women’s World Cup: Olga Carmona, Spain’s goal scorer loses father

Olga Carmona, a star for Spain, learned that her father had passed away just after she had scored the game-winning goal in the World Cup final, according to the Daily Star.
The full-back’s first-half goal made all the difference in the final, which Spain won 1-0 over England’s Lionesses.
But when she went back to the dressing room after the trophy hoist, she experienced a personal tragedy.
The Spanish Football Federation issued a statement that said, “The RFEF deeply regrets to report the passing of Olga Carmona’s father. After the World Cup final, the player received the tragic news.
“We send our most sincere hugs to Olga & her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football.”Late on Sunday night, she finally spoke up about the passing, writing: “And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started.“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”
