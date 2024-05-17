Burnt Lagos tank farm not ours, NNPC says as it resumes operation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has stated that the fire incident at a tank farm in Marine Beach, Apapa, Lagos, was at a depot belonging to HOGL Energy Ltd (Honeywell Depot), and not an NNPC Retail Ltd’s facility as circulated by early responders.

According to a statement signed by Olufemi O. Soneye, the Clchief corporate communications officer of NNPC Limited, the state-owned oil company and other depots in the area have resumed loading activities.

Earlier, it was reported that the fire, which has since been extinguished, was as a result of petroleum products spillage within the perimeter of the tank farm.

Amodu Shakiru, spokesperson of the fire service, said the emergency call came in at 11:27 a.m.

He said that the Iganmu and Ajegunle fire stations promptly responded to the call to prevent the fire from spreading further.

However, NNPC has assured that the incident will, in no way, affect petroleum products supply and distribution across the country.