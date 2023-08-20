Spain edge out England to win Women’s World Cup

Spain has been crowned Women’s World Cup champions for 2023 after beating England.

Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their history, Olga Carmona sweeping in the only goal in the 1-0 victory over England in Sunday’s final.

The English team were outplayed by a Spanish side full of flair and creativity, which resulted in captain Olga Carmona slotting the winner past goalkeeper Mary Earps in the first half.

Carmon broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a powerful left-foot shot which went into the far corner of the net and just out of reach of diving England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

Earps made several stunning saves, including a penalty to keep the scoreline at just one goal.

Spain had suffered defeat at the hands of England in the Euro 2022 quarter-finals but stuck to the task at the world cup in Australia and saw out the victory.

The Lionesses missed the opportunity to become the first England senior side since the men’s team in 1966 to win the World Cup.

Their victory could transform women’s football in Spain, which has been thrust into the limelight following Barcelona’s domestic success in recent years.

Spain is the fifth team to lift the World Cup since the tournament began in 1991, joining outgoing champions the US, Germany, Norway and Japan.