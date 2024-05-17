Snail-paced NMA building draws flak as Audu assumes office

The snail pace of progress on the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) building project has drawn criticisms from doctors, pushing it to top priority for the new president, Bala Audu.

Audu, vice chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare was elected a week ago as the 32nd NMA president.

But his early days in office have been met with outrage from doctors who believe the building project was dragging unnecessarily despite funds from dues payment.

A video posted by NMA’s X handle showed the project was still at the foundation level when Audu visited the site.

“See the building they forced us to pay for, still at foundation level. How would they convince us they are not thieves? Aside from the building levy, they get 70 percent of licence renewal levy of every doctor every year. Accountability is zero,” an X user with the @Domgrel_Sr poster.

Another user, @SegunAK01 said: “So this is all 40k and yearly dues can do? Jokers, you want another levy or I am waiting for the avenue to get money to finish it. It’s better to go to PPP now. If doctors cannot do generously which is not possible, time to look for viable alternatives.”

Dr. Jedi Knight said “Is the NMA aware that to write Part 2 fellowship exams, a candidate needs to cough out ₦950k? This does not include the amount that will be vomited to conduct the study. What are you guys doing as per negotiating better salaries for your members? They are bleeding!”

According to the Association, Audu has taken bold steps to complete the building for the benefit of every Nigerian doctor.

The president in a statement also expressed his commitment to enhance the social welfare of our medical professionals, bolster healthcare accessibility nationwide, and elevate the standard of healthcare services to global acclaim.

“I pledge unwavering dedication to fulfilling these aspirations, vowing not to falter in this noble pursuit.”