Wike woos Indian investors to Abuja

Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital (FCT), has sought investments from Indian investors to fast-track the development of the capital territory, Abuja.

Wike made the call when Shri Balasubramanian, the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

He acknowledged the presence of many Indian companies in the country, particularly petrochemicals and fertiliser companies among others.

“We would also like to have this kind of relationship in Abuja. You have seen security improvement; you have seen improvement in infrastructure in Abuja. That is part of the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“We will discuss other areas that will be of mutual interest between India and Nigeria, and Abuja in particular,” he said.

The minister said it was within the purview of the FCT administration to ensure that all embassies in Nigeria, have a hostile-free environment to enable them perform their assignments.

Balasubramanian on his part acknowledged the excellent relationship between India and Nigeria.

The diplomat said India began its diplomatic relationship with Nigeria two years before the country became independent in 1960, with the opening of a diplomatic office in Lagos. He said that there were over 155 Indian companies in Nigeria, with more than $27 billion worth of investments in various manufacturing areas. He said that companies ranged from plastics to steel, oil, and pharmaceuticals among others in every sector.

According to him, Indian companies are the second largest employer of labour after the Nigerian government.

“So that is the level of engagement that we have, including wonderful political relationships.

“Culturally, we also have excellent cooperation. We are happy with all the facilities that are being extended to our embassy.