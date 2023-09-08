Wike tells NWC to suspend Atiku, Tambuwal, Lamido from PDP

The former governor of Rivers State and the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory

(FCT), Nyesom Wike has called on the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) national working committee to suspend the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Abubakar Atiku, Aminu Tambuwal and Sule Lamido, among others from the party.

He made this known in an interview with Channels Politics Today.

Wike said the chieftains deserved to be suspended because their actions in recent months, leading up to the general election of 2023, had set the party back.

Reacting to calls for suspension from the PDP for anti-party activities, Wike noted that he hasn’t done anything wrong, and all he has done has been in Nigeria’s interest.

Read alsoElections are based on concrete facts not social media, says Wike

“That is why I said suspend Sule Lamido, Atiku, and Tambuwal for working against the party. Is it the party that is superior or Nigerians? These people are killing the party; look at their antecedent”, Wike said.

Meanwhile, The FCT Minister has commended the Presidential Election Petition Court for affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 poll.

“Nigerians have spoken, and the court has affirmed it,” Wike said.

The former governor of Rivers State hailed the five-person panel of the Tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani for painstakingly delivering its judgment.

Wike said, “I didn’t expect the tribunal to overturn the election.

Read also Wike pledges major reform for FCT mass transit system

“I am happy; it’s a moment of joy. I celebrate Mr President and congratulate him and his Vice, Shettima, for the victory.”

“I also commend the judiciary. For the first time, I have never seen what I saw yesterday (Wednesday).

“It opened the eyes of the public. I commend them. For sitting nothing less than 10 hours to deliver those judgments, you must have to commend them, painstakingly taking each time one by one. For me, it shows that our judiciary is improving,” the minister added.

He urged the petitioners, the PDP’s candidate, Atiku and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Peter Obi, to join hands with the Tinubu administration to move the country forward.