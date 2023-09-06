Wike pledges major reform for FCT mass transit system

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged a comprehensive revamp of Abuja’s mass transit system.

He made this commitment during a meeting with members of the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee tasked with investigating mass transit issues in Nigeria.

Furthermore, the FCT minister announced his intention to formally appoint members of his cabinet, subject to President Bola Tinubu’s approval, in order to expedite the implementation of his multi-faceted agenda for the FCT.

The minister clarified that there will be no additional project approvals in the 2024 budget and appealed to the legislature for their full cooperation to facilitate the city’s transformation.