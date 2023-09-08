Elections are based on concrete facts not social media, says Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emphasised that election petitions are determined by concrete facts and evidence, not social media.

He made this statement during an exclusive appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday.

The former governor of Rivers State also expressed his appreciation for the Presidential Election Petitions Court’s decision to uphold President Bola Tinubu’s victory from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25th presidential election.

Wike clarified that he chose not to support his own party, the PDP, and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, during the Tribunal proceedings. He explained his decision, saying, “Because I believe their position was wrong, I believe in equity, I believe in fairness, and I believe in justice.”

He further elaborated on his stance, emphasising that election petition cases are unique and distinct. They are not influenced by propaganda or social media but rely on the presentation of concrete evidence and facts.

“I have always told people that an election petition is not like any other case; it’s a special area; it is not by propaganda; it is not won on social media; it is the presentation of evidence and facts.

“I sat down for not less than 10 hours. Look at how the justices painstakingly took each item one by one, from the preliminary objections to the motions, down to the objections on documents and exhibits, down to substantial issues,” the minister said.

Wike, a lawyer, also said there was no need for the petitioners—Atiku, the PDP, the Labour Party, and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi—to appeal the judgement because the Tribunal “affirmed” the will of Nigerians.