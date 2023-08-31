Wike, FCT Minister dares PDP to suspend him

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has openly dared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take action and suspend him from the party.

He emphasised his importance to the party, citing his achievements in endorsing and facilitating the rise of governors and senators within the PDP as why he remains immune to suspension.

“The person who will suspend me is when I couldn’t produce a governor, three senators, Assembly members. I have not seen that person. Nobody will do it,” he said.

Speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, the former Rivers State governor maintained that his accomplishments speak for themselves. He maintained that no one within the party could justify suspending him, given his track record.

Wike clarified his allegiance, highlighting that he is not aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC). Instead, he stressed that his efforts are dedicated to working for President Bola Tinubu, whom he sees as having immense trust in his ability to contribute to the realization of the renewed hope agenda.

“I am not working for APC. I am working for Tinubu who trusts me to help him deliver the renewed hope agenda,” Wike said.