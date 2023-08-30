PDP governors put forward nominees for positions in Tinubu’s govt, says Wike

Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), disclosed that governors affiliated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recommended individuals for positions within President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike made this revelation during an exclusive interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday.

He further explained that the APC government had extended requests to both the ruling party and the main opposition party governors to nominate candidates for various political roles.

“I never said PDP governors nominated ministers; I never said so. I said this (Tinubu) government wrote to all the governments of the PDP and APC to nominate people for appointments,” Wike said.

“PDP governors nominated people for appointments. Appointment is appointment both as Boards and Commissions.

“I challenged anybody who is a governor of PDP that never wrote any letter to this government for so and so people to be appointment under this government. Nobody has come to challenge me.”

Wike, affirming his continued membership in the PDP and dismissing any intentions of switching to the APC, emphasised that his role as the FCT minister is solely geared towards ensuring the success of the Tinubu administration.

Read also: Wike reintroduces monthly sanitation in FCT

The former governor went on to state that he has yet to encounter any party leader within the PDP who possesses the authority to suspend or expel him from the party.

“Who will discipline me? I should be the one calling for the discipline of these people who violated the party’s constitution in the way that the party supported rotation.

“Who will suspend me? I want to dare anybody,” Wike said.

The former governor stated that he had notified the leadership of the PDP before accepting President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial appointment within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike affirmed his status as a prominent member of the PDP, even as he continued to collaborate with the APC government. “I want to support Asiwaju (Tinubu) to finish well,” he said.

The influential figure within the PDP, who is also a member of the G5 coalition within the primary opposition party, asserted that he had no reason to apologise for endorsing the transition of power to southern Nigeria.

Wike said, “We are just waiting for the presidential panel to finish; you will know who actually are those who are working well for the party.

Read also: Wike affirms N2bn palliatives for FCT

“How can anybody talk about expelling me? A state that brought a governor? A state that brought three senators? A state that produced 32 House of Assembly members? A state that produced 11 out of 13 House of Representatives.

“The person that would suspend me is the one that couldn’t produce a governor; is the one that couldn’t produce three senators?

“I have not seen that person, with all due respect. Nobody will do it. So, the issue of they will do it does not arise.”