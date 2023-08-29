Wike affirms N2bn palliatives for FCT

Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister announced that President Bola Tinubu has sanctioned a two-billion-naira relief package for the FCT.

Wike shared this news during a meeting with contractors following the inaugural Federal Executive Council (FEC) session of the current administration.

The funds are earmarked primarily for addressing transportation challenges. Wike emphasized that while the Federal Government is considering increased project funding, the FCT Administration will also explore internal revenue sources.

He cautioned contractors against offering excuses. The Federal Government has previously approved billions of naira for the 36 states, including the FCT, to help soften the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.