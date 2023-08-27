Wike warns against display of congratulatory billboards in his honor

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has asked supporters not to set up billboards congratulating him. The Director of Press in the Minister’s Office, Anthony Ogunleye, made this clear in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He conveyed, “Minister Nyesom Wike has taken notice of billboards on lamp posts, as well as larger billboards and other ads expressing congratulations on his new ministerial role. The minister is thankful for the warm wishes and the backing of the people. However, he firmly requests an end to these billboards and ads.”

Ogunleye explained that Minister Wike recognizes the goodwill from FCT residents and beyond. He values these displays of support. Nonetheless, he wants to fully dedicate himself to aiding President Bola Tinubu in achieving Nigeria’s vision and renewed hope agenda.

The primary duty of Minister Wike is to contribute to FCT’s development, residents’ well-being, and the nation’s progress.

Ogunleye clarified that this can be accomplished by focusing all energy on the task and collaborating with fellow public servants to serve the country to the best of their abilities.

“Wike genuinely hopes the public will understand his standpoint and continue offering support. He anticipates cooperating with all stakeholders to strengthen FCT and Nigeria,” the director concluded.