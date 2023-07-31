Wike: Nomination, ‘Compensation’ for role in Tinubu’s victory says Ogunlewe

Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, former Works Minister during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, said at the Channels Television Sunday Politics programme that Nyesom Wike’s ministerial nomination is “compensation” for the ex-Rivers governor’s role in President Bola Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

Wike, of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), played an active role in the victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as he collapsed the structure of the PDP to ensure Tinubu’s emergence.

This followed a fallout between him and the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar.

Tinubu, in order to beat the deadline, submitted to the Senate his ministerial list, with Wike, who had not officially left the PDP, headlining that list.

Read also: Tinubu;s ministerial list in numbers

While the move has stirred controversy, with the PDP yet to decide on Wike’s fate, Senator Ogunlewe says the former governor deserves the nomination.

“It is so easy to decipher. If you are following the developments that culminated in the last election, you would know the role Wike played, and you must give him compensation for that role,” Ogunlewe said.

According to the former senator, Wike was not the only politician who worked really hard for the success of Tinubu; Nasir El-Rufai and Dave Umahi, as well as former governors, played an important role in his emergence.

Ogunlewe highlighted the need for these former governors to bring their wealth of experience and performance to the national level.

“Everybody participated actively in the success of the APC, whether you are in opposition or not,” he added.

The former works minister, however, urged the nominees to not only put in the work when they get confirmed but to ensure undivided loyalty to the party, as any act of sabotage wouldn’t be condoned by the president.

He believes Tinubu “will not allow you [cabinet members] to mess him up,” and as such, the nominees should gear up for work.

The former minister of works is also optimistic about a smooth screening process on Monday.

“The National Assembly has very little to do. The situation of the country does not warrant plenty of talk,” the former lawmaker argued.

“We are in a hurry to have a cabinet to move on,” Senator Ogunlewe added.