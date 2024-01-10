Why Tiwa Savage and Davido’s friendship went sour

The Nigerian music scene is reeling from the fallout between two of its biggest stars, Tiwa Savage and Davido. Once close friends, their cordial relationship has dramatically spiralled into a public feud, culminating in police investigations and accusations of bullying and threats.

But what exactly happened behind the scenes to sever this seemingly strong bond?

Here are five key reasons why Tiwa Savage and Davido are no longer friends:

1. The Instagram unfollow: On January 6th, 2024, the internet buzzed with the news that Tiwa Savage and Davido had unfollowed each other on Instagram. This seemingly insignificant act sent shockwaves through their fandoms, igniting speculation about a possible falling-out. While the reason remains mysterious, it marked the first public display of a potential rift.

2. The Sophia Momodu connection: On December 23rd, 2023, I saw a post by Tiwa featuring herself and Sophia Momodu, the mother of one of Davido’s children. According to Tiwa’s petition, this seemingly innocuous post triggered a harsh reaction from Davido, reportedly involving “disrespectful” remarks and threats directed at her through their shared management team. This incident seemingly became the catalyst for the escalating tensions.

3. Allegations of bullying and threats: Tiwa’s official petition accused Davido of verbally attacking her and issuing veiled threats through their mutual connections. Claims of being warned to “be careful in Lagos” and facing potential physical harm painted a concerning picture of possible intimidation and abuse.

4. Past loyalties and broken trust: Tiwa’s petition highlighted her past support for Davido’s family, particularly during the tragic loss of his son. This act of compassion adds a layer of complexity to the situation, emphasizing the apparent betrayal felt by Tiwa in the face of Davido’s alleged aggression.

5. Speculation and rumours: The lack of concrete information from both sides has allowed speculation and rumours to run rampant. This social media frenzy further intensifies the animosity between the artists and their respective fanbases.

The reasons behind Tiwa Savage and Davido’s public falling-out are complex and multifaceted. From social media cues to legal accusations, their once-strong friendship has fractured under the weight of alleged disrespect, threats, and broken trust.

As the drama unfolds and investigations progress, one thing is sure: the Nigerian music scene will be watching with bated breath to see how this saga ultimately plays out.