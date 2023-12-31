Davido, Burna Boy, Asake shine on Barack Obama’s 2023 playlist

In a testament to the global reach of Afrobeats, Nigerian superstars Davido, Asake, Burna Boy, and Tems have landed coveted spots on former President Barack Obama’s annual playlist of favourite songs in 2023.

Released on December 29th, the collection showcases a diverse selection of artists worldwide, but including four Nigerian tracks speaks volumes about Afrobeats growing cultural influence.

Tems, whose silken vocals have captivated audiences worldwide, features with her sultry single “Me & U,” one of her only two releases in 2023.

Burna Boy, a perennial hitmaker, cuts with “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” featuring American rapper 21 Savage. This track’s Grammy nomination for Best Melodic Rap Performance marks a historic moment, with Burna Boy becoming the first Nigerian lead artist to be nominated outside the global categories.

Davido, known for his infectious energy and dance floor anthems, joins the list with “Unavailable,” featuring South African pianist Musa Keys.

Asake, whose dynamic stage presence and genre-bending sound have taken the world by storm, earns a spot with “Amapiano,” his collaborative tune with fellow Nigerian artist Olamide.

“Unavailable” and “Amapiano” have also received Grammy nominations for Best African Song Performance in 2024, further solidifying their global impact.

This consistent recognition underlines the former president’s deep appreciation for African music and its growing prominence on the world stage.