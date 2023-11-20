Burna Boy, Rema win inaugural Billboard Afrobeats awards

Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Rema made history at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, as they became the first-ever winners of the Afrobeats awards.

Burna Boy emerged victorious in the Top Afrobeats Artist category, beating out stiff competition from Wizkid, Tems, and Rema. Meanwhile, Rema’s Calm Down remix featuring Selena Gomez took home the prize for Top Afrobeats Song.

Despite their wins, ‘Calm Down’ did not clinch victories in other nominated categories such as Top Radio Song and Top Billboard Global (Excl. US) song.

The night’s top winner was country singer Morgan Wallen, who secured an impressive 11 wins, while Taylor Swift followed closely with 10 wins. Swift’s victories, along with Drake’s five, put them in a tie for the artists with the most Billboard Music Awards of all time.

The wins for Burna Boy and Rema mark a significant milestone for Afrobeats music on the global stage, solidifying the genre’s growing influence and popularity.

The two Nigerian artists have undoubtedly made their mark on the international music scene, and their success at the Billboard Music Awards further cements their status as leading figures in the industry.