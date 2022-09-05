Why Rwandan High Commissioner visited Rivers

Reasons for the visit of the Rwandan High Commissioner in Nigeria, Stanislas Kamanzi, to Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, have emerged.

BusinessDay gathered in the week that a major fallout is a proposed business meeting in Rwanda between Rivers business and investment leaders and Rwandan business group back home.

The team from Rivers may be selected from the major business groups in the state such as the City Chamber plus the Ogoni Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGCCIMA), the manufacturers group and the Rivers Entrepreneurs/Investors Forum (REIF).

When in Port Harcourt, the High Commissioner attended events at OGCCIMA with REIF present, and attended a Power summit organized by the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA).

It was clear why the Rwandan leader did not hold court with any top Rivers State government official though the state has had no commissioner for Trade and Commerce for long and the state governor seemed engrossed with presidential campaigns which he did not win after all.

At OGCCIMA, Kamanzi and his team were presented with business opportunities in Ogoni and Rivers State. At the power summit, he listened to a lecture by Oil Serv CEO and fellow of engineering profession, Emeka Okwuosa, which exposed the numerous investment opportunities in the energy value chain in Africa, a continent that was said to need about $3 trillion in the next 10 years to bring their power supply to present needs level.

Kamanzi and team held closed door meeting with the leadership of the PHCCIMA led by a monarch, Mike Elechi, as part of collaborative efforts to enhance business opportunities between Rivers State and the Republic of Rwanda.

BusinessDay gathered that the High Commissioner proposed a larger business meeting between Rivers stakeholders in business community and their counterpart in Rwanda to brainstorm on trade relationship in both countries.

Speaking at PHCCIMA, he was quoted to have said that his visit was to negotiate for profitable partnership business opportunities between Rivers State and the Republic of Rwanda. He was said to have expressed joy on the civic reception accorded him.

Kamanzi had however, used the visit everywhere he went to rather display the miles ahead credentials of Rwanda in Africa such as seven years tax-free period to new investors and ease of doing business second only to Mauritius in Africa.

The ranking was so real that the Rwandan envoy explained that between six hours of registration of business qualifies the person to commence operation, adding that the government of Rwanda has made it easier for any investor to have huge free operation, devoid of Visa into their country rather with international passport.

He further hinted other business opportunities available in his county included Agriculture, ICT, Tourism, Real estate, Commerce, and Construction SMEs.

He posited that their government policy on tax was friendly, just as he mentioned that they operate tax holiday of seven years for manufacturing investors and others with investment worth of 500,000 and above and in Nigerian currency.

Earlier in his remark, the President of PHCCIMA, Elechi, thanked his August visitor on his two day working visit to Port Harcourt, saying that his visit to the Chamber coincided with their two days power-to-power summit which according to him was timely and in right direction.

The Eze noted that as drivers of organised private sector in the state, they were open to welcome genuine partners for business activities to thrive, adding that there were line-up of trade missions and their members were resolute to participate.

The PHCCIMA President informed the Rwandan envoy that there were several business channels in Port Harcourt as the state has two major see ports, Onne and Abonema sea ports, one international airport and one domestic airport, vast land for agricultural purposes, richly blessed in oil and gas, as well as tourism attraction sites.

He stated that these opportunities were available for investors.

In her vote of thanks, the 1st Deputy President of Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) Chinyere Woga PhD thanked their visitor for finding time to share business ideas with them.

Nwoga commended Kamanzi for the proposed business meeting in Rwanda which she described as a welcome development and as another opportunity for members.

The PHCCIMA 1st Deputy President also commended Elechi’s vision in providing a purposeful leadership with the view of promoting business activities in the state.

She expressed the hope that the current administration would achieve it’s expected development goals given the style of leadership of the PHCCIMA president.

High point of the meeting was the decoration and admission of the Rwandan High Commissioner as Honorary Member of PHCCIMA and presentation of souvenirs by both leaders. Other Exco and council members present at the investment meeting were the 2nd Deputy President, Prince Charles Osimini Beke; treasurer, Emmanuel Ogbonda; financial secretary, Dan Harrison; publicity secretary, Uche Onochie; past presidents, Billy Sotubo Gillis-Harry, Emeka Unachukwu; elected council members, Florence Nwosibe, Okey Odu, Emeka Ezekwe; council members, Maraizu Uche, Tony Nwogbo, O. I. Ezenekwe, Edughom Hanson, Sule Habib, Chukwudi Ezugu, Taiwo Odutayo, Juliet Apaifi, and the Director-General, Erasmus Chukunda.