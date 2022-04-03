Why progress may be impossible in Anambra – Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has decried the human attitudes towards infrastructure which may hinder progress in the State.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor gave the assertion on Thursday when he visited Ukpor, headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state to access the level of destruction carried out by arsonists.

Soludo noted that no community develops when its citizens destroy infrastructure that cost government billions of Naira to put in place.

“I was at Ukpor, the Nnewi South LGA Headquarters and the scene of last night’s attack by some arsonists. This mindless bloodletting and destruction of infrastructure does not define who we are! Nothing can justify these acts of criminality.

“As I looked at what is left of the rubbles, I asked myself, in all this, who loses? Structures built from the taxes paid by the genuinely hard-working men and women on the streets are ruined for reasons that are incomprehensible to sane minds.

“The resources that should have been deployed to providing more for struggling tax payers, would now be channeled into reconstructing these destroyed buildings and rebuilding missing records. It is very impossible to make any meaningful progress this way.

“Quite frankly, Ndị Anambra cannot be repressed by a few criminal elements. Our resolve to entrench law and order is total, no amount of wanton destruction will cower us.

“I remember with a deep sense of grief, the three gallant police officers – Inspector Murtala Saudi, Sgt. Mudassir Ahmed, and Sgt. Samuel Ishaya, who lost their lives to the Unknown Gunmen who attacked us at a meeting with the youths in my village on this day last year,” Soludo said.

“We pledge to continue to take care of their families, and for their sake and many others who lost their lives to the sheer wickedness of a few misguided people, we shall not relent in our effort to make Anambra Liveable and Prosperous,” the governor said.