Anambra loses N19.6bn to every sit-at-home enforcement – Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra says the state’s economy loses about N19.6 billion to Monday sit-at-home order, a development he is insisting must stop.

Soludo disclosed this at the weekend, during a town hall meeting with the market and transport unions’ leaders in a bid to resolve the sit-at-home crisis and other social and economic challenges confronting the state.

In attendance at the meeting which held at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, were the deputy governor, Onyekachukwu Ibezim; the secretary to the state government, Solo Chukwulobelu, security agencies, among others. Addressing the gathering, the government said his administration has great plans for all Anambra markets.

The governor, who noted that the market leaders and transporters were critical stakeholders in the new Anambra project, said that the economy of Anambra was dominated by the commercial sector.

He restated his commitment towards cleaning up all the markets but called on all to join hands to restore Anambra to its prime status.

According to him, his administration will review the market leadership, park management system and restore the master plan of Onitsha, asides from eradicating the Monday sit-at-home order.

The governor regretted the way people erect structures against the physical planning of the state and maintained that his administration will not entertain such primitive conduct.

Soludo assured to conduct a free, fair and open election in all the markets and review their terms of reference in the interest of the state come next year. He also noted that the goal was to make doing business in Anambra a pleasurable experience just as he emphasised that the Monday sit-at-home should end as a way of achieving that objective.

He believed there was no conflict that dialogue, in good faith, cannot resolve, reiterating his government’s determination to urgently restore peace and security in Anambra. He sought for the active cooperation and collaboration of all stakeholders even as he harped on the need for those in the bush to lay down their arms and join in building the state.

It was unanimously resolved at the meeting that starting from April 4, 2022, all Anambra markets and roads should be busy with usual commercial activities.