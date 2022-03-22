Anambra finance in bad shape – Soludo

The newly sworn-in governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has raised the alarm over the state of finance of the state, which he said is in a “bad shape”.

Speaking during Arise TV Morning Show on Tuesday, Soludo claimed his predecessor, Willie Obiano left behind about N300 million in the state coffers.

He, however, claimed he inherited a whopping debt running to hundreds of billions of naira, from his predecessor.

“In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of naira. In terms of cash, we met about N300 million only. In fact, let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny.

But I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfil our promises on infrastructure and development of the state. But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic. Please, let us not go there. God will help us,” the governor stated.

The governor further expressed worry about this ugly development, saying “the state finance is in bad shape” and in dire need of restoration.

The anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arrested the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano on the night of Thursday, March 17, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the same day he handed over power to Soludo.

The former governor was later granted bail after spending five days in EFCC detention, although he had not yet perfected his bail conditions as of the time of filing this report.