Why I established Pharmhealth NGO – Agho

Chindinma Odu-Obi Agho, chief executive officer, Pharmhealth, a non-governmental Organisation (NGO), is channeling its resources towards promoting the well-being of residents, has revealed reasons for setting up the NGO.

She said the passion to see that the person next door gets a better health care service also propelled her to set up the NGO.

She said that through her NGO, people are made aware of the dangers of undiagnosed diabetes, hypertension, malaria, cholesterol and other minor ailments.

As part of her plans, Agho disclosed that the NGO will also be embarking on a lot of sensitisation exercise on creating awareness on health related issues and how to tackle them medically.

“The amount of young people and adults who are sadly unaware of the problems these diseases that include diabetes, malaria amongst others carry and little is made of them, as unfortunately home grown diseases make the news more,” she said.

Speaking on what drive her passion towards creating the foundation, Chidinma noted that a field of profession have given her the opportunity to come into contact with people with different health conditions but they are not aware of it, due to lack of screening, but this organisation will help bring awareness and educate people who are less privileged.

Reiterating the need for parents to take utmost importance to their child’s well-being; she noted that every parent, irrespective of their field of study must take the health of their children seriously so as to curb effect of nursing a higher ailment if not quickly noticed on time.

Chidinma attended St Thomas More Roman Catholic secondary School Woodgreen London where she discovered she had passion for science.

Later, she proceeded to have her A Levels at City and Islington College North London, then acquired Masters degree in Pharmacy at University of Portsmouth and have been practising for over 15 years.