Why I appointed diaspora members as special advisers, says Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has explained why his administration has given appointments to members of the Diaspora community, saying it was in recognition of their contributions towards the development of the society.

Linda Akon Umoh and Frank Udo Ekpenyong have been appointed as Senior Special Advisers for Diaspora Affairs and Senior Special Adviser, Information and Communication Technology and Digital Services, respectively.

Eno said the contributions of the Diaspora community have been felt in the areas of medical missions, remittances and other activities, which he said had contributed significantly to the development of the state.

In a recorded video message to the audience during the 36th Annual Convention of the Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria USA, in San Diego, California, he assured them of his administration’s readiness to partner with them.

He also told to “prepare to offer their services back at home.”

In his welcome remarks, the National President of Akwa Ibom State Association of Nigeria (AKISAN), Itoro Akpaniquot commended the governor for his support to the association and for sending a delegation to this year’s convention.

He specifically thanked the governor for inviting them to the State dialogue and accepting their inputs in the state’s economic agenda and pledged the support of the association to the administration.

During the dinner, funds were raised to help the association fund its yearly Scholarship award for indigent students in Akwa Ibom State.