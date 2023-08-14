Poll: 62% of Nigerians optimistic about Tinubu’s ability to lead Nigeria, despite hardship

A new survey has found that 62% of Nigerians are optimistic about the ability of President Bola Tinubu to lead the country, despite the current economic hardship The Cable has reported.

The survey, which was conducted by CMC Connect LLP and Analysts Data Services and Resources (ADSR), surveyed 1,714 Nigerians across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The report found that 62% of Nigerians believe Nigeria will move forward under the administration of President Tinubu. However, the report also found that 38% of Nigerians do not see the country moving forward under the current administration.

The report’s findings suggest that there is a significant level of optimism about Tinubu’s ability to lead Nigeria, but there is also a substantial level of skepticism. Only time will tell whether Tinubu can live up to the expectations of the 62% of Nigerians who believe he can move the country forward.

The firms said that 33% of respondents did not vote in the last election, while 67% did vote.

Of those who did vote, 51% voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC), 5% voted for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 32% voted for the Labour Party (LP), 2% voted for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and 10% voted for other parties