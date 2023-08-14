No division in Ondo APC, Adetimehin insists

Ade Adetimehin, the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, said on Monday that there was no division within the party in the state.

Adetimehin, who spoke this while interacting with journalists in Akure, however, said the opposition party, PDP has gone into extinction in Ondo state.

He said all stakeholders in the party were united under the leadership of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

According to him, Governor Akeredolu never interfered in the day-to-day running of the party.

He said the leadership style of Akeredolu over party affairs ensured unity and cohesion of various stakeholders from the unit level to the state.

The Ondo APC Chairman said opposition party members were attracted to the APC due to cohesion within the party.

He said, “Of all the political parties in Ondo State, APC is the only united party in the state. There is no division and we are rancour-free. We work together under the leadership of Governor Akeredolu. He is a man that believes in the supremacy of the party. He never interferes in the running of the party. He allows the party to function effectively. That is what brings unity to the party and makes us the strongest political party in the state.

“That is why many members of opposition political parties are coming to join the APC in Ondo State. Three days ago, the grassroots strength of the PDP totally collapsed into the APC. All the former Vice Chairmen and 203 former Councillors defected to the APC. In Idanre, Chairman of the PDP Elders Forum joined the APC. The PDP has gone into extinction in Ondo. It is now my duty to manage the APC in Ondo State.