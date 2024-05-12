Sanwo-Olu congratulates Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti, at 98

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejoiced with elder statesman and Afenifere Leader, Reuben Fasoranti, on the occasion of his 98th birthday.

The governor described Fasoranti, who clocks 98 years on Saturday, as a living legend and pride to the Yoruba race and Nigerian nationalist movement.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said that Fasoranti is worth celebrating for his impactful life and contribution to the growth and development of Yorubaland and Nigeria, adding that his leadership of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere is inspiring.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Lagos State, I celebrate the Afenifere Leader and elder statesman, Reuben Fasoranti, on his 98th birthday.

“Baba Fasoranti deserves all the accolades on his 98th birthday as a respected elder statesman and a colossus in politics and education. He is an uncompromising democrat and progressive.

“The Yoruba race is fortunate to have a leader like Chief Reuben Fasoranti directing the affairs of Afenifere, because of wisdom and high moral values.

“Baba is highly committed to the growth and development of the Yoruba race and the country at large. At 98, Baba Fasoranti is still very interested in the progress of the Yoruba race and Nigeria.

“As Chief Reuben Fasoranti celebrates his 98th birthday, I pray that God will give him good health to enable him to contribute more to the growth, development, and progress of Yoruba land and Nigeria.”