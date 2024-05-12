Sanwo-Olu felicitates Awujale of Ijebuland at 90

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Adetona (Ọgbagba Agbotewole II), on his 90th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described Oba Adetona, who clocked 90 on May 10, as a visionary and passionate leader who is committed to the growth and development of Ijebuland, the Ijebu sons and daughters at home and in the diaspora as well as Nigeria as a whole.

He said that Oba Awujale commands high respect in Ijebuland, Ogun State, and Nigeria for his integrity, wisdom, and many contributions to nation-building, peace, and progress at the community, state, and national levels.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that Oba Adetona’s ceaseless quest for the upliftment of his subjects has fostered an era of unprecedented growth and prosperity in Ijebuland.

“Oba Adetona’s reign as the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland for about 64 years has been that of wisdom, benevolence, and cultural enhancement in the lives of his subjects and the larger Nigerian populace.

“Oba Adetona’s leadership has been the cornerstone of peace and progress in Ijebuland, and his commitment to the preservation and promotion of Ijebu’s rich cultural heritage is unparalleled. The annual Ojude Oba festival is an example of how the Ijebu cherish their culture and tradition.

“The Awujale’s commitment to peace, unity, and progress of the nation is well-known and deeply respected. His Royal Majesty is well respected because he is always on the path of truth. He is bold and courageous.

“On this momentous celebration of His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Adetona, my family, government, and the people of Lagos State celebrate not just the monarch’s birth but the remarkable life he has led, the lives he has touched and the legacy he continues to build.

“I wish His Majesty a happy birthday and pray that the Almighty God continues to bestow on him wisdom for a continuous reign of peace and love in Ijebuland. May his reign continue to bring prosperity and unity to Ijebuland and beyond.”