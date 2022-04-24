What NASCO Foods brings to the table

The mere mention of NASCO Foods evokes the images of top-notch nutritious brand beginning with the nation’s favourite breakfast cereals. These include Cornflakes Original, Cornflakes Vanilla, Cornflakes Cinnamon and of course, Cornflakes Frosted, dedicated exclusively to kids. Also made available are a rich variety of quality biscuits and snacks.The abiding food interests of the entire family are therefore, always in consideration when it comes to the company.

Another enduring quality that stands NASCO Foods in good stead is that the maize used for processing is locally sourced here in Nigeria from the partner farmers. They carefully select,cultivate and harvest these wholesome grains in a manner that ensures sustainable food production. According to the wave-making company, “This directly benefits and empowers farming communities, while preserving our natural environment.” Besides, the popular cornflakes are toasted employing a natural process. This processing technique delivers foods that are healthier and organic, with absolute freshness. The pertinent question that follows therefore is how did it all come into being?

The inspiring story of NASCO is that of innovation-the rare ability to think and act outside the box, as well as that of diversification and growth. Its rich and vast heritage all come with the pioneering and visionary spirit of the founder, Attia Nasreddin (of blessed memory). He was a businessman of Eritrean origin who was until his demise in May 2021 the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the NASCO Group in Nigeria with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

The multi-product company which started operations in 1963 took off with the establishment of a jute bag factory in the central city of Jos, Nigeria. That happened to be the first in sub-Saharan Africa. According to credible sources this was in response to the desire of the founding fathers of Nigeria on the eve of independence to meet the challenges for the effective bagging, storage and export of the large agricultural yields that were in abundance in the country.

Back then, investors from Europe, Asia and the Middle East were invited by the Federal Government with the salutary aim to participate in the economic development of the new nation, Nigeria. An investment agreement was accordingly stipulated. This paved the way for the formation of NASCO- a company with the ambition to become a prime mover with regards to the development of industrial, agricultural, real estate and marine areas. Ever since,“NASCO has been building a company whose values are deeply held – a commitment to people and communities, to quality and customer service, and to success in the marketplace and reinvestment in the business”. Of interest here are the nutritional and health benefits of NASCO Food products.

For instance, NASCO biscuits are ready-to-eat foods that are traditionally prepared mainly with wheat flour, fat, and sugar. Recent biscuits’ technologies have been rapidly developed to improve their nutritional properties. Enriched flour contains thiamine, Vitamin B1, also called thiamine or thiamin, which is one of 8 B vitamins. All B- vitamins help the body convert food (carbohydrates) into fuel (glucose), which the body uses to produce energy. These B-vitamins, often referred to as B-complex vitamins, also help the body metabolize fats and protein.

Read also: Made-in-Nigeria chocolates hit European markets in July

As for riboflavin, it helps the body break down carbohydrates, proteins and fats to produce energy, and it allows oxygen to be used by the body. Riboflavin is also used for the development and function of the skin, lining of the digestive tract, blood cells and other vital organs.

When it comes to niacin, it improves blood fat levels. Niacin may help to improve your blood fat levels by reducing blood pressure, treat type-1 diabetes, boost brain function and improves skin health. On its part, iron is a mineral that the body needs for growth and development. Your body uses iron to make hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen from the lungs to all parts of the body, and myoglobin, a protein that provides oxygen to muscles. Your body also needs iron to make some hormones.

Our bodies need calcium to build and maintain strong bones. Your heart, muscles and nerves also need calcium to function properly. Some studies suggest that calcium, along with vitamin D, may have benefits beyond bone health: perhaps protecting against cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure. With regards to magnesium, it is involved in hundreds of biochemical reactions in your body. It combats depression, supportshealthy blood sugar levels, promotes heart health, boasts anti-inflammatory benefits and may help prevent migraine attacks.

As for phosphorus, it keeps the bones and teeth strong, helping the muscles contract, aiding muscle recovery after exercise and filtering and removing waste from the kidneys. Phosphorus promotes healthy nerve conduction throughout the body, also in the making DNA and RNA as well as managing the body’s energy usage and storage. On a general note, biscuits, made from refined grains, with enriched flour, like helps you meet your daily vitamin and mineral needs.

Cornflakes maintain the health of the digestive system due to their high fibre content. Eating cornflakes helps prevent constipation and other common digestive problems. Low in cholesterol- It is healthier than any other fatty food options available. The addition of milk improves the protein content.

Protein reduces appetite and hunger levels, increases muscle mass and strength, good for your bones, reduces cravings and desire for late-night snacking and boosts metabolism and increases fat burning. It also lowers your blood pressure, helps maintain weight loss and does not harm healthy kidneys.

There are many lessons for other companies to glean from the success story of NASCO Foods. From the above-stated, it is obvious that apart from achieving many milestones and contributing significantly to Nigeria’s rich agricultural and industrial heritage, it has assisted greatly in food and nutrition security. It has exhibitedabundant faith in the local economy, with many new factories established in diverse areas from food and household products to packaging materials and industrial chemicals.

With regards to branding, NASCO has become renowned for the quality of its products and for its ability to match product to demand. It has become a leader in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry, and its brands are loved and trusted by millions of people from all walks of life.

It is not surprising that NASCO has received numerous honours, laurels and accolades from heads of states, both in Nigeria and overseas, including that from the United Nations Organisation (UNO). The founder’s dream of having in place “a successful business driven by its people and its principles defines the extraordinary company today. This is the basis of its competitive advantage and regional growth. This is the story of NASCO.”

All one can add is a big kudos to the company. One cannot but urge those who have kept it running to keep the flag of the founding father flying higher as he continues to rest in peace.