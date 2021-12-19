Westerfield College opens new campus to boost sixth form education

Determined to help students access best universities in the world, the management of Westerfield College, Nigeria’s foremost sixth form school, has commissioned its Victoria Island campus.

Speaking during the official opening of the campus in Lagos recently, Micheal Dosunmu, chief executive officer of Westerfield College, said the expansion from Yaba where the college started 11 years ago was in line with the vision of the College, which is to impact on young Nigerians.

According to Dosunmu, the school has since inception, set out to achieve part of its goals, which is, to help young people access some of the best universities in the world, having trained them in Nigeria.

Dosunmu said the new campus gives the College a far bigger room to engage and interact with a wider pool of students.

“The first phase for us was starting out in Yaba. The second phase was to open another branch in Kano. Now, we are opening our Victoria Island campus. This means that we are obviously going to close down our Yaba office,” Dosunmu said.

On why the new campus became a necessity, he said, the Victoria Island campus gives the school a far bigger room to engage, and that it is seven times bigger than the Yaba campus.

He described Nigeria’s educational sector as a captive market, saying that investors were only interested in people that had the knowledge, experience and skills to deliver.

“Over the years, based on the quality of the people that make up the team and the management of Westerfield College, we have been able to demonstrate quality. Because of this, we have earned the confidence of the people that have partnered with us over the years,” he said.

He further said that the goal of Westerfield is to create an environment where kids can be trained to be good ambassadors of Nigeria, and present themselves as people whose country others would want to engage with.

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, who was represented by Dapo Akinosun, described the environment as an atmosphere where those seeking western education can leverage.

“The school creates an atmosphere for those of us who send our children abroad or plan to send them to school anywhere in the world. This kind of environment is great enough to give them what they will experience anywhere in the world. This is certainly a world-class facility, and I believe that every child who passes through here will definitely be better,” he noted.