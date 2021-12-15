Oyo meets UNESCO benchmark on education in 2022 budget

Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun has said the Oyo State Government’s allocation to education in the 2022 budget shows its seriousness in improving the sector, adding that this is part of the Seyi Makinde-led administration’s efforts to increase expenditure on education between 2022 and 2023.

The commissioner said Governor Makinde allocated 18.37% of the 2022 budget to education, hinting that this does not fall short of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) benchmark of 15 to 20 percent of the annual budget.

Speaking at the 6th Annual Re-Union of Urban Day Grammar School, Elekuro, held at Government Technical College Pavilion, Orita- Aperin, Ibadan, the Oyo State Government’s Spokesman said Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration is committed to ensuring Oyo State keeps meeting up with the UNESCO international benchmark.

Olatunbosun said the present administration has made spirited efforts to ensure that the Oyo State Government’s investment in the sector meets the globally accepted standard of 20 percent of budgetary allocations.

He however appealed to the Old Students Association of public schools to support the Government’s efforts in rebuilding the standard of education.

Olatunbosun urged Old student associations to invest in their alma mata by building a solid foundation that will meet up with the modern standard in the educational advancement of the State.

Olatunbosun said, as a way of building morals in students, the State Government has revived some clubs that would return value to schools.

Speaking at the event, Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Fatai Owoseni also admonished old students to help their School in all ramifications and make it better than when it was established.

In his remark, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Association, and former Commissioner for Justice in Oyo State, Mutalubi Ojo pleaded with the State Government to approve their school site for reconstruction.