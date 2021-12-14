Oyo House Passes over N294bn 2022 budget

Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the State Appropriation and Finance Bills, 2022 into law.

The 2022 budget passed by the House is to the tune of N294,704,585,356,94 (Two Hundred and Ninety-Four Billion, Seven Hundred and Four Million, Five Hundred and Eighty-Five Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty-Six Naira and Ninety-Four Kobo.

The budget was passed at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin.

A sum of N139,526,448,385,94 (One Hundred and Thirty-Nine Billion, Five Hundred and Twenty-Six Million, Four Hundred and Forty-Eight Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty-Five Naira and Ninety-Four kobo) is approved as recurrent expenditure, while a total of N155,178,136,971,00 (One Hundred and Fifty-Five Billion, One Hundred and Seventy-Eight Million, One Hundred and Thirty-six Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy-One Naira only is approved as capital expenditure

The House had earlier accepted the reports of the House Committee on Public Account, Finance and Appropriation read by its Chairman, Hakeem Mustapha after their clause by clause considerations.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on September 29, 2021, presented the sum of N294,516,445,107,00 as the proposed budget for 2022 before the Oyo State House of Assembly.

Adebo Ogundoyin, the Speaker, said the House will do everything in its constitutional power to monitor the implementation of the 2022 budget.

Ogundoyin expressed optimism that the budget tagged “Budget of Growth and Opportunities” will bring about the much-desired growth and development in Oyo State.

He commended the lawmakers for their thoroughness during the budget defense by the various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Oyo State Government.