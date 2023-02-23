West African countries looking up to Nigeria for peaceful transition – ECOWAS

The Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) Electoral Observation Mission on Thursday tasked Nigerian authorities to ensure they deliver a credible transparent and peaceful elections, saying it is critical to building democracy in the region.

The commission said a peaceful transition of government in Nigeria is critical for transitions in the region, hence all West African countries are looking up to Nigeria.

This is even as the mission has deployed 250 observers across the country to monitor the elections and ensure it is in compliance with laws and guidelines of the country.

Abdel-Fatau Musa, commissioner for political affairs, peace and security of ECOWAS, speaking at a briefing with the ECOWAS observers argued that Nigeria is by far the ultimate engine of growth for the sub-region and for the entire continent.

“We just hope Nigeria live up to the expectations so that we can have a very peaceful transition in Nigeria which is also important for transitions in the region.”

Read also: Explainer: Why Nigeria needs to adopt free-floating exchange rate

“If Nigeria can do it. then all others should be able to follow suit. I talked about the situation in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso where we have unfortunately seen reprisals in trying to build the democracy culture”, he said.

“So we are all very interested in what is happening in Nigeria and we just hope that with your help (election observers), we will be able to deliver. We are deploying not less than 250 observers which speaks volumes of the importance the ECOWAS mission attaches to this election,” he added.

In his remarks, Omar Touray, president of the commission, also reiterated that Nigeria is important to the West African region and Africa as a whole, adding that democracy in Nigeria means democracy for the sub region.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria will deliver elections that will reflect the will of the people . “Nigeria is important to the West African region and Africa as a whole. This is the largest economy, so what goes on here affects all of us wherever we are.”

“So ECOWAS attaches a lot of importance to this election and it accounts for the fact that we have deployed the largest mission and with a budget that is quite significant. But this is for a good reason,” the president said.

The president therefore charged the observers to ensure that they report only the truth during the elections warning that it would fuel instability.

The mission, led by former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, noted that this would be the most competitive election so far, and urged them to abide by the principles of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The elections that will take place in the next two days are crucial, not only for the brotherly people of Nigeria but for the entire ECOWAS sub-region.

“The campaign process has been carried out without much incident. However, the forthcoming phases, namely voting, counting, and the proclamation of results, are the most decisive. What will happen on 25th February 2023 is of the utmost importance for the Nigerian citizens, but also for all of us West African citizens,” he said.