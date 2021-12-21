We’re leveraging tech to drive governance – Obaseki

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his government is committed to building physical and digital infrastructure to drive sustainable growth and development in the state.

Obaseki, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said his administration is leveraging technology and data to drive governance and create a workplace that inspires and motivates the state’s civil and public service to work for the Edo people.

According to him, “In Edo State, we are focused on 12 thematic areas, which include reforms of government structure, making government the enabler in the society, creating a citizen-centric leadership structure and utilising technology and data to drive governance. We are also ensuring that the government focuses on sustainable economic growth and building the physical and digital infrastructure that we require for our growth.”

Read also: Citi Bank & new report advises governments on closing gaps in digital infrastructure

Obaseki added, “The governance reforms pillar in our agenda is the pivot on which other pillars revolve. Under this pillar, the civil service transformation and enhancement project, which we have started, will build a modern public service where productivity, efficiency and service delivery are the hallmarks.”

Reassuring the right environment for workers in the state to become more productive and efficient, the governor noted, “Our goal is to strengthen service delivery, establish and enhance processes and systems for improved efficiency, as well as create and sustain a high-performance culture in our public service.

“We are utilising technology and creating a workplace that inspires and motivates our public servants to work for Edo people.”