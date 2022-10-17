We’ll continue to uphold rule of law, says Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, said his administration will continue to uphold the rule of law, fundamental human rights and the independence of the judiciary in the state.

The governor, while speaking at the flag-off of the 2022/2023 Legal Year, held in Ibadan, said the government had also been fixing the infrastructure deficit in the judicial system.

The governor said additional buildings were being constructed in the High Court Complex at Ring-Road and the Customary Court of Appeal, while a ceremonial hall was also being constructed at the High Court.

A statement by his chief press secretary Taiwo Adisa, the governor, represented by his deputy, Abdulroheem Bayo Lawal, equally congratulated the entire judiciary family for the dawn of another year.

Read also: Reps move to create acting National Assembly membership position

He prayed that God will give the new chief justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the endowments he needed to excel in the discharge of his duties.

The governor, while noting that the state has never hidden its strong belief in the rule of law, said that the administration will not deviate from the noble conviction of the law.

The governor added that the effort by his administration to rejig the infrastructure in the courts was a novel development, saying: “We shall also begin the process of renovating the other judicial divisions of the Oyo State High Court.”