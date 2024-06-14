“We bought N200m health equipment to State hospitals” – OSHIA

The Osun State Health Insurance Agency (OSHIA) has purchased over N200m worth of health equipment from State-owned hospitals to deliver qualitative services to its enrollees.

Dr. Rasaq Akindele, the Executive Secretary of the agency, made this known while addressing members of the Osun NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel in Osogbo.

Akindele said the agency took the step to strengthen the capacity of the health care providers and give the best health care services.

“Just recently, some Government hospitals were complaining about equipment that could perform better, we went to Governor Ademola Adeleke, he acted promptly and we gave equipment worth more than N200m to them free of charge.”

He disclosed that the agency currently has 257,462 enrollees with 244,000 from the formal sector and 13,462 from the informal sector.

“Osun has about five million people and our aim is to capture nothing less than 60% of people living in the State.

“Presently, no fewer than 23,000 pensioners in the state have been enrolled on our free health scheme intervention as directed by the Governor. In view also, all pregnant women and People living with disabilities (PWDs) would soon start enjoying free medical care across the State.

“We will train nurses, social workers that are in various Government hospitals on how to interpret signs so that at any particular time that any deaf or dumb woman come to hospitals, somebody is there to interpret the signs to the doctor and the nurses to get adequate health.”

Akindele said that the scheme covers both medical and surgical cases, adding that some funds were reserved for catastrophic medical conditions and since coming on board 25 of such cases have been treated.