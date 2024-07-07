We are ready partner military, critical stakeholders to unravel causes of recent attacks – NEDC

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) on Tuesday reiterated its readiness to work with the Borno State government, the military, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other stakeholders to address the root cause of the recent resurgence of bomb attacks.

Mohammed Goni Alkali, managing director, NEDC, disclosed this on Tuesday when he paid a sympathy visit to the victims of the recent multiple suicide attacks in Gwoza Council area who were at the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri on treatment.

“We are here as a team to sympathize with the people of Gwoza over the recent bomb attacks, you know as a human being, when you hear such a thing it is heartbreaking, we have forgotten that such kind of thing will happen in such a manner, but unfortunately it happened. In the first instance, we want to go to Gwoza but the town was condoned off for a reason well known to all.

“We are here in Maiduguri where most of the victims are currently receiving treatment, we have seen it, we are talking with the state government and other stakeholders for collaboration and to find a way of responding to the current or renewed challenges. You know it is a multidimensional problem.

“Besides, we have to find out the root cause of what happened that day. They happened at a marriage ceremony and burial scene, these are all crowded places. Surely we are talking with the state government and other stakeholders, we are going to have a committee to see how best we can help the victims in a short moment and also find a lasting solution to the problem,” Goni said.

Meanwhile, Shehu Mohammed, medical director, Maiduguri Specialist Hospital, who took the NEDC boss round to see the victims, said that 15 patients out of the 49 injured victims have been treated and discharged.

Mohammed said that only two victims have died, while the remaining are responding to treatment.

It would be recalled that BusinessDay had reported how over 32 people lost their lives and 48 injured as a result of multiple suicide attacks on Gwoza town last Saturday.