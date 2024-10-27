How the 7th Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit is paving way for economic transformation

The Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) returns for its 7th edition this November, with expectations running higher than ever.

Slated to take place from November 5-7, 2024, at the prestigious Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja, this year’s summit brings an intensified focus on Nigeria’s potential to harness the power of diaspora investments to fuel its economic transformation.

Under the theme “Adapting Stability through Diaspora Investment: Navigating the Path to Prosperity,” this year’s gathering promises to be more impactful than its predecessors.

Key dignitaries, including Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, and Africa’s leading business magnate, Aliko Dangote, are set to lead discussions, affirming the summit’s significance on the global stage.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI) are poised to make this year’s event a defining moment in shaping Nigeria’s investment landscape.

At a press briefing held on Thursday in Abuja, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), highlighted the 7th NDIS as a key event to drive Nigeria’s development by tapping into the potential of the country’s diaspora.

“The 7th NDIS will strongly focus on unlocking new opportunities for Nigeria’s development through the engagement of its diaspora,” Dabiri-Erewa said, emphasizing the critical role that Nigerians abroad can play in the country’s growth.

Since its inception in 2018, NDIS has played a pivotal role in linking Nigerian entrepreneurs with the global diaspora community.

With more than $200 million in investments generated across sectors such as agriculture, fintech, infrastructure, healthcare, and education, the summit has proven to be a catalyst for sustainable development.

The summit is not just about numbers but about transforming lives and industries.

Opalson Nigeria Limited, a start-up in the agro-export business, and KudiMata, a fintech education platform, are just a few of the businesses that have flourished thanks to connections made at previous summits.

In addition to fostering business partnerships, NDIS has also inspired entrepreneurs to launch new ventures, a testament to the platform’s role as an incubator for innovation.

This year’s summit comes at a time when diaspora investors are increasingly looking for opportunities to contribute to Nigeria’s economic resurgence.

With participation from over 2,000 virtual attendees and 600 in-person participants, the event reflects the growing interest in tapping into Nigeria’s potential as a global investment hub.

Government backing for NDIS has also surged, with states such as Ondo, Nasarawa, and Borno actively courting diaspora investors through incentives and targeted pitches. Ondo State, for example, capitalized on the 2022 summit to promote its cocoa and oil production sectors, which led to Federal Government approval for a port development project.

The three-day event will be a dynamic mix of plenary sessions, panel discussions, and business pitching segments.

Entrepreneurs from sectors like creative industries, sports, and technology will have the opportunity to showcase their ventures to a global audience of investors.

In addition, 30 exhibition stands will display a range of products and services, providing a visual representation of Nigeria’s vast economic opportunities.

The summit will also feature a gala dinner and cultural evening, further cementing its role not just as a business platform but as a celebration of Nigeria’s rich culture and potential.

In the words of Dabiri-Erewa: “The NDIS is not just a platform for business, but a vital tool in creating sustainable development and fostering new start-ups across Nigeria.”

The summit serves as a bridge between Nigerian entrepreneurs and global investors, driving economic growth through collaborations that span continents.

This year’s event will be a crucial step towards realising the vision of a prosperous Nigeria, where diaspora-driven investments play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.

As the world watches, NDIS is poised to continue its legacy of fostering meaningful connections, boosting industries, and turning aspirations into reality.

As Nigeria adapts to global economic shifts, summits like the NDIS are vital in steering the nation toward a future of stability and prosperity.

The 7th edition will not only highlight existing opportunities but also set the stage for innovative solutions that will drive Nigeria’s next phase of growth.

The journey towards economic transformation continues, and with the support of diaspora investments, Nigeria is taking bold steps on the path to prosperity.

