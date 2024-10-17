Nigeria Diaspora investment summit to drive national economic growth – Dabiri-Erewa

The 7th edition of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) is poised to foster significant national development by leveraging the expertise, resources, and networks of Nigerians living abroad.

The event, which will bring together business leaders, Government officials and members in the diaspora to explore new investment opportunities aimed at driving sustainable economic growth across various sectors, will hold from November 5th to 7th, 2024 in Abuja.

At a press briefing held on Thursday in Abuja, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), highlighted the 7th NDIS as a key event to drive Nigeria’s development by tapping into the potentials of the country’s diaspora.

“The 7th NDIS will strongly focus on unlocking new opportunities for Nigeria’s development through the engagement of its diaspora,” Dabiri-Erewa said, emphasizing the critical role that Nigerians abroad can play in the country’s growth”, Dabiri-Erewa said.

The summit is organized by NiDCOM in partnership with the Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative (NDSI).

This year’s theme, “New Vistas, New Aspirations, New Visions: The Diaspora and National Development,” reflects the summit’s core goal: to harness the talents, resources, and investments of the Nigerian diaspora in addressing the country’s socio-economic challenges.

Dabiri-Erewa stressed the urgency of diaspora involvement, particularly in light of the economic difficulties Nigeria is facing.

“With the significant challenges confronting the nation, including economic instability, the role of the diaspora has never been more crucial, especially in driving investment and sustainable growth”, she added.

Since its inception in 2018, the NDIS has served as a platform to link diaspora investors with local entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Dabiri-Erewa pointed out the summit’s success in fostering economic growth, stating, “This Summit has had a tangible impact, creating jobs, driving innovation, and boosting key sectors such as agriculture, technology, and renewable energy.”

She also highlighted several success stories from past summits.

“We’ve seen partnerships formed in areas like dairy production, educational support for special needs schools, and multi-million-naira investments in sectors like food processing and entertainment,” she added.

According to her, NiDCOM is calling for more sponsors to join the effort.

Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged the contributions of long-term partners like the Nigeria National Petroleum Limited (NNPCL) and key organizations such as the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa and the Nigeria Investment Promotion Council.

“Their support has been vital in aligning diaspora engagement with national development goals”, she said.

Recognizing the media’s role in the summit’s success, Dabiri-Erewa expressed her appreciation, noting, “The media has been instrumental in amplifying the message of the Summit and fostering global awareness. We are grateful for their continued support.”

The 2024 Summit is expected to feature prominent speakers, including business magnate Aliko Dangote and tech entrepreneur John Olajide.

The event will also host leading figures from various industries, including entertainment icon Richard Mofe-Damijo.

With sectors such as finance, ICT, fintech, healthcare, and education taking center stage, Dabiri-Erewa concluded that this year’s Summit will offer “insightful discussions and networking opportunities that are crucial for driving economic growth.”

She noted that interested participants could register at the official website, ndisng.com.

Nigerian Diaspora, who participated virtually echoed Dabiri-Erewa’s sentiments, expressed their eagerness to contribute and support initiatives that will foster business growth and development.

They affirmed their commitment to creating opportunities for businesses to thrive both locally and internationally.

