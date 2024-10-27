Army urges media cooperation, intensifies war against insecurity in Anambra

The Nigerian Army, has urged media cooperation and support on its effective operation against the current insecurity in Anambra State.

Adamu Muhammad, a colonel and commander, 302 Artillery Regiment (General Service), Onitsha, Anambra State, made the call when some journalists paid him a courtesy visit in his office on Thursday.

He said that efficient and good working synergies by both bodies in the information gathering and dissemination would help reduce insecurity in the state.

He urged the citizens of the state to stop working as informats to the criminal elements who had continued to kidnap, kill and collect ransoms from unsuspecting Nigerians.

“We are ready with other security agencies to reduce insecurity in the state. We want your support and cooperation when there is an insecurity problem,” Muhammad said.

According to him, the road linking Ihiala in Anambra State with Orlu in Imo State, which is temporarily blocked, has become a flash-span for the criminal elements, and one of the most dangerous areas in South East.

“This is where some journalists traveling to Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State this month for the Nigeria-Libya AFCON qualifier were attacked by suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) groups.

“The journalists, traveling in a chartered bus, were ambushed at Isseke Community, Ihiala, after detouring into Imo State.

“The attack, suspected to be orchestrated by anti-state elements, resulted in the tragic death of a police officer and some of the journalists.

“The Army from Onitsha responded quickly after being alerted to the situation. Their prompt action led to the rescue of six victims, with four more freed shortly after. However, two persons are still missing as of the latest reports, though we are continuing our operations to locate them.

“The operation was supported by technical and logistics assistance from the 302 Artillery Brigade, Onitsha and 82 Division, Enugu, ensuring the troops were well-equipped to handle the crisis. The search for the remaining victims continues,” he affirmed.

He appreciated the support and encouragement of the General Officer Commander (GOC) 82 Division, Enugu in the battle against insecurity in Anambra State.

He urged local communities to remain vigilant, reporting suspicious activities to security agencies.

“Security is everyone’s responsibility,” he added.

Muhammad commended Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra State, for the support to security agencies in the state.

He also called for the provision of modern security gadgets to match the anti-state elements, who are always prepared in their notorious activities.

