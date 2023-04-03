We are in support of your policies, Kogi East stakeholders tell Bello

Following the claim at a press conference by some individuals that they spoke on behalf of the Kogi East APC during which they attacked Governor Yahaya Bello on issues ranging from happenings in the Kogi State House of Assembly to the ongoing process to nominate the governorship candidate of APC, stakeholders in the East Senatorial District has pledged their support and loyalty to Governor Yahaya Bello.

A statement signed and issued by Mohammed Nasir Alfa, the APC zonal chairman Kogi East, and made available to journalists in Lokoja, pointed out that Kogi East APC was in support of measures taken by Governor Bello to strengthen the security architecture of the state.

“It is imperative to state here in the strongest of terms that the Kogi East APC is in support of measures taken by His Excellency, Yahaya Bello to strengthen the security architecture of the state. His choice to prioritise security over politics should be commended by all. We stand by him on that. On the purported suspension of certain individuals within the party in Kogi East, it is ludicrous to accuse the same governor who put the situation under control of also being the one stoking the violence. The governor has provided excellent leadership and support to the party and we owe our strings of successes in various circles of elections to his purposeful, dynamic, and pragmatic leadership,” he said.

According to him, “The Kogi East APC will not condone a situation in which emergency political desperados will throw fire to the roof of the party just because they feel they lack what it takes to clinch the party’s governorship ticket. Those who have picked nomination forms are free to test their popularity instead of sponsoring ill-fated press conferences to destabilise the party. Punitive measures by the constitution of the party shall be meted out to erring members and their surrogates.

“Kogi APC is one united family and the detribalised nature of the governor has built the party to the point of creating a strong platform for equity, competence, and capacity. Never again shall selfish, self-serving, and desperate politicians use ethnicity as a spring to political positions in our dear state. We stand solidly with the governor who has built our dear party into a political fortress.”