Bello did not dump Tinubu, says Kogi government

The Kogi State government has said Governor Yahaya Bello did not withdraw support for Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Femi Fanwo, Kogi State commissioner for information and director of Media and Publicity, Kogi State APC Campaign Council, described a report that Bello had dumped Tinubu as “spurious, malicious and a badly delivered hatchet job”.

He said Bello’s commitment to the campaign was not in doubt among committed stakeholders of the APC at all levels.

He said: “GYB is constantly on the drawing board, galvanising Kogites and youths across Nigeria to massively support the man he calls the President-in-waiting, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This will definitely not go down well with open and veiled detractors of our presidential candidate, who would go to any length to paint a picture of crisis where there is absolutely none.

“Aside from winning and sustaining the support of the majority of Nigerian youths for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Yahaya Bello has effectively mobilised Kogites to deliver not less than 95 percent Kogi votes to the Presidential Candidate of our party. It is therefore not a surprise that those who want to share in the glory of the impending landslide victory without contributing to the efforts, are hiding behind ‘the evils of journalistic anonymity’ to cause disaffection.”

Fanwo said Bello had delivered on critical assignments in the state and at the national level for the party, adding that he recently registered millions of youths, women and people living with disabilities into the APC.

He said: “Governor Bello is proud of the Presidential Candidate of his party and has no doubt whatsoever in the capacity of Tinubu to take Nigeria to the desired level”.

“It is laughable, ludicrous and unthinkable to insinuate that the man working so hard to deliver massive votes for the Presidential Candidate of the party is the one naysayers would accuse of non-commitment.”

He said Bello will continue to work assiduously for the resounding success of Tinubu at the February polls.

The campaign director said the governor, who is the leader of the party in the state, the leader of the State Campaign Council and the National Youth Coordinator of the presidential campaign “will remain undaunted by the spurious lies and remain unwaveringly committed to the desire of Nigerians to have a Tinubu-Shettima presidency from May 29, 2023.”