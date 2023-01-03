Kogi revenue service targets N2bn monthly in 2023

The acting Executive Director of Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (KGIRS), Sule Salihu Enehe has set a monthly revenue target of N2 billion naira to increase the income profile of the state through internally generated revenue in 2023.

Enehe disclosed this in his new year message on Sunday, saying with the individual contribution of the staff and management to the IGR improvement in 2022, it is hopefully possible for the KGIRS to achieve milestones in revenue generation in the new year as the service is not complacent with the impressive results it attained in 2022.

He said ”I’m confident that with the unmatched work enthusiasm, we can hit a 2 Billion naira monthly target, to project the least.”

He commended the staff and management of the state revenue agency for their sacrifices, tenacity, patience with the management and enduring team spirit through the economic hardship of 2022.

“I believe KGIRS can only be better since I have the right team of Management, and the ever supportive Staff poised to achieve excellence in service, dedication to duty through good conduct,” he said.

Congratulating Nigerians as they go into the new year, he wished tax payers in the state, Corporate and business organisations in the state a prosperous new year, as he expressed his heartiest wishes to Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, the government and the good people of Kogi State and prayed for a marvelous and accomplishing year 2023.