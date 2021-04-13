VFD Group advocates equal opportunities for women in organisations

Increasing equal opportunities for and appointment of women in key leadership positions in organisations were part of the outcome of the discussions at a recent webinar organised by the VFD Group in commemoration of the International Women’s Day tagged ‘#choosetochallenge’.

At the event, themed “Leave No Woman Behind: The 50% Rule”, Theresa Ezeh, managing director, Everdon Bureau De Change, a subsidiary of the VFD Group, did not believe that equal opportunities are provided to both males and females in today’s workplace.

On the other hand, she admitted that increasingly, there is more and more awareness being put out, and as a result, people are becoming more aware.

Ezeh said putting a woman in a position just to fill a space created for women without being qualified should not be encouraged. She was of the opinion that competence should be considered above every other thing.

“We should provide the same opportunities and the same level playing ground, and on the basis of those evaluations, pick the woman who is best fit for the job,” she said.

According to her, if a woman does well in a position, it becomes easier for other women to be appointed to similar type roles.

She advised that women should be given positions based on merit and on what they have to bring to the table.

Also speaking at the event, Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, founder of Lighthouse Women’s Network and corporate communications specialist, said emphasised the need to ensure that women are evenly represented and provided with the right equity.

“What we are saying is give us the same opportunities that you give men. If you have appointed or elected women into positions, I want to believe it is because you know they are the best and time will tell,” Nkiru Olumide-Ojo said.

“There is need for people to align their actions with their words and I feel that if more corporates align their actions with words in terms of equal opportunities for all, if we can do 50 per cent of what we say, I think we would be on our journey to success,” she added.

Alero Balogun, head, marketing /corporate communications and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Oando Plc, stress the need for women education at all levels in the country.

“Every time you do well, take it as a part to do better, and when you don’t do well, don’t blame yourself too much; get up and move on,” Balogun said.

Furthermore, she said, “We have a role in lifting women up and explaining to them that it is normal to not be too sure of yourself”.